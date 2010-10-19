Lea Michele proud she resisted getting nose job
"Glee"'s Lea Michele tells the November issue of GQ she is proud she never got a nose job, according to USMagazine.com.
"I was one of the only girls in my high school that didn't get one," she says in the issue, according to an excerpt (courtesy of Just Jared). "And if anybody needed it, I probably did. But my mom always told me, growing up, 'Barbra Streisand didn't get a nose job. You're not getting a nose job.' And I didn't. F--- those people. That's why I'm proud to be on a positive show and to be a voice for girls and say, 'You don't need to look like everybody else. Love who you are.'"
Earlier this year, Michele, 24, told Women's Health that while she loves herself and "the way I look, my body ... sometimes I can't help but feel insecure here. [Being in Hollywood] plays with your head."
