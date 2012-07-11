Lea Michele's new, sugar-coated Candie's photos are both sweet and flirty!

In the brand's fall 2012 ad campaign, the Glee starlet shows off her perfect pins a short lace mini paired with fuchsia heels.

In another photo, she shows some leg in a thigh-high turquoise mini skirt and a vibrant floral top.

Along with her adorable, vibrant photos, Michele will star in her first TV commercial for Kohl's' exclusive clothing and shoes line.

"The idea behind the commercial is very cute -- I'm walking down the street, pass by a Kohl's store and this amazing pair of Candie's shoes in the window catch my eye," the 25-year-old says in a release. "Well, there just so happens to be a stock boy working in the window, and while I'm staring at the shoes, falling in love with them, he thinks I'm looking and falling in love with him, but girls love their shoes so…"

She may have fooled the stock boy, but she isn’t fooling anyone with her current, real-life boyfriend, Glee costar Cory Monteith -- the pair took their romance public in February 2012.

Michele made her Candie's girl debut back in January and follows in the footsteps of former brand spokesmodels Vanessa Hudgens, Hayden Panettiere, Fergie and Britney Spears.

