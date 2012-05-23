She plays a goody two-shoes on Glee, but Lea Michele is a bit edgier in real life.

During an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman Monday, the 25-year-old admitted she has 14 tattoos, "but they're all so little that you don't see them."

She added: "That's why I'm done, though, because all of my secret, hidden spots are gone! My real estate is over."

Michele's parents weren't exactly surprised to see their daughter covered head-to-toe in body art.

"For me, it's weirdly enough a family activity," said Michele, who grew up in The Bronx. "I come from a very big Italian family; tattoos are very popular. So, it'll be, like, Easter, and we'll be talking, and we'll be like, 'Let's all go get tattoos!' And then we get super sentimental, and then the next day I wake up with another butterfly on my foot. And I'm like, 'It seemed more important in the moment.'"

Michele, who is currently dating her costar Cory Monteith, 30, also gave insight into what will occur during Glee's fourth season (airing next fall on FOX).

"You'll still see the kids that this year were juniors; you'll still see them next year in high school," she said. "And then you'll follow the people who have graduated outside of high school, whenever they may go."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lea Michele: Getting Tattooed "Is a Family Activity"