Rachel Berry has one hot bikini body! Glee star Lea Michele was spotted relaxing poolside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday, July 7, wearing a sexy blue and white bikini.

"Weekend getaway for Switch Beverly Hills bday! So excited!" Michele, 26, tweeted on July 6 about the clothing boutique. The next day she posted a picture of the view from her lounge chair by a pool. "And I don't plan on moving all day . . . " she wrote.

But she later shared another photo with the caption, "I moved . . . LOL." In the snapshot, Michele smiles at the camera while sitting on the steps in a pool and showing off her cleavage in a low-cut bikini top.

Michele has been dating Glee costar Cory Monteith for more than a year and supported him through a month-long stay in rehab for substance addiction in April. "I love and support Cory and will stand by him through this," she said in a statement at the time. "I am grateful and proud he made this decision."

The couple recently reunited with their costars in June to get back to work on the Fox show. "Having the best time at our Glee cast Season 5 gallery shoot!" the actress, who plays Rachel Berry, tweeted on June 28. "I can't believe it's our 5th season! Time flies when you're having fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lea Michele Shows Off Bikini Body, Cleavage in Cabo