Lea Michele won't be hiding her body in the new year!

The Glee star wore a tiny, strapless orange bikini while on vacation with boyfriend/costar Cory Monteith, Tuesday, Jan. 1. Michele, 26, showed off her toned bikini bod while splashing on the beach with Monteith, 30, who stayed covered up in a T-shirt and shorts.

"In paradise and I've never been happier," Michele tweeted Dec. 28. "Time now to rest, relax and enjoy some fun in the sun! Xo."

The actress recently explained to Marie Claire in December why she's gotten more comfortable wearing cleavage-baring tops.

"They are my prizewinners," Michele said, joking that she kept her bust hidden after moving from New York to L.A., but has now decided to show it off. "They definitely rose to the occasion, so I'm going to continue to give them more opportunities."

The New Year's Day star also opened up about her romance with Monteith, whom she began dating nearly a year ago.

"I don't even remember a time when he wasn't my boyfriend," Michele, who split from actor Theo Stockman in September 2011 after about a year of dating, said. "No one knows me better than Cory."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lea Michele Shows Off Hot Body in Orange Bikini, Holds Hands With Cory Monteith: Pictures