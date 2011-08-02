WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) -- Breaking Benjamin has evidently broken apart.

The platinum-selling rock band from northeastern Pennsylvania is mired in a legal dispute over what its founder and leader singer, Benjamin Burnley, called an unauthorized remix of one of the band's hit songs, "Blow Me Away."

Burnley says in court documents that he fired guitarist Aaron Fincke and bassist Mark Klepaski via email after learning his bandmates had struck an agreement with Hollywood Records to issue the remix.

The Citizens' Voice of Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree) http://bit.ly/pWAMOt reports that Burnley seeks at least $250,000 and the exclusive right to the Breaking Benjamin name. Fincke and Klepaski deny Burney's claims. A Luzerne County judge has ordered arbitration.

The band's management declined to comment to the newspaper.