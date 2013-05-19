RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the leader of the reggae band Toots and the Maytals was injured when a 19-year-old man threw a bottle and hit the singer during a concert in Richmond.

Police said Sunday the man has been charged with aggravated assault. Authorities have not identified him.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Frederick "Toots" Hibbert was treated at a hospital for a cut to his head and released.

Hibbert was hit by a glass bottle thrown from the crowd Saturday night as the band was performing at the Dominion Riverrock outdoor sports and music festival. The band stopped playing after he was hit.

Festival organizers say Hibbert was in good spirits despite the traumatic event and regretted that the concert had to be stopped early.