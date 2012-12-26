Another baby girl for Leah Messer!

The Teen Mom 2 star announced on Twitter Christmas Day that she and husband Jeremy Calvert are expecting a baby girl.

"So everyone, Ali and Aleeah are going to have a little sister," Leah, who shares two twin daughters with ex-husband Corey Simms, tweeted. "That is our christmas present. Hope you all enjoyed your Christmas!"

As revealed on Us Weekly on Oct. 23, the 20-year-old MTV star, who goes by Leah Calvert now, is expecting her first child with her new husband Jeremy this winter. "I'm not going to say it wasn't planned, because we intended to try -- eventually," Leah, who suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in January, told Us. "It just happened a little sooner than we expected."

The third-time mom-to-be posted a collage of photos in which she shares her baby bump --- and her love for Jeremy. In the images, Leah straddles her husband of six months while he kisses her belly.

In addition to her baby joy, Leah was proud to show off her Christmas presents from Jeremy as well. "My amazing husband bought me the iPad 2, pandora bracelet, gift certificates, etc," she tweeted with a photo of her gifts.

But Leah later added, "Above all gifts having my family home making memories we'll never forget has meant the most! Happy mommy and wifey!"

