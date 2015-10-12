We know and love actress Leah Remini for being blunt, which is exactly the approach she took in her new book "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology."

In her memoir, according to the Daily Mail, the former "The King of Queens" actress exposes more of the twisted ways of the church of Scientology, which celebrities like Tom Cruise, John Tavolta and Kirstie Alley are members.

After being a member for 30 years, Leah left the church in 2013, reportedly thanks to the support of pal Jennifer Lopez. Leah says she knew there would be backlash if she didn't leave quietly.

"If you make a stink in the public world, they call you a suppressive person, which means the church has put a stamp on you that says you are bad," says the actress in a video clip from her TLC reality show "Leah Remini: It's All Relative." "They then go to all your family and friends and say you have to disconnect from this suppressive person."

Leah's family, including her mother, husband and daughter were all Scientologists as well.

"I decided I didn't want to raise my daughter in the church because from what I've experience and what I saw, the church becomes your everything," she says. "It becomes your mother, your father, your everything. You are dependent on the church." Leah adds that if she decided later to disconnect from the church there would be "pretty hard repercussions," including disassociation from her own family.

"If you're raised in it as a child, you really don't have loyalty to your family," she continued.

Leah's book is being published by Ballantine Books and hits stores in November.