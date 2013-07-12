Leah Remini's decision to leave the Church of Scientology has already garnered plenty of attention in the media, but a source tells Us Weekly that the King of Queens actress is hoping to make as clean a break as possible.

According to an insider, Remini, 43, is trying to keep a low profile amid all the hubbub about her split with the religion, which boasts many Hollywood practitioners -- Tom Cruise, Elizabeth Moss and John Travolta among them.

On Thursday, July 11, the New York Post's Page Six reported that Remini had decided to break from the religion after being subjected to years of "interrogations" and "thought modifications."

"She thought about this over a long time," the source tells Us of Remini's decision to leave.

The source confirms that Remini's entire family has left the Church. The former Talk co-host was born and raised into the religion.

Another source tells the Post's Page Six that Remini's departure is "not about wanting or not wanting to do Scientology. The issue is that [Scientology leader David Miscavige] is taking down this church and hurting people and families."

A rep for the Church of Scientology told Us Weekly of the Page Six story that "the Church respects the privacy of parishioners and has no comment about any individual Church member."

In a statement issued to the press through Remini's reps at APA, meanwhile, the actress thanked her fans for their support on Thursday, July 11.

"I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and from fans around the world," she said. "I am truly grateful and thankful for all your support."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Leah Remini Leaves Scientology: She Thought About It For a "Long Time"