LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Not even pirates can stop Wolverine.

Audiences weren't deterred from watching "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" on the big screen, despite a full-length version of the superhero prequel clawing its way online last month.

According to studio estimates, the 20th Century Fox movie grabbed the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office with $87 million, toppling the first two "X-Men" films, but not the third.

While copies of the work print, which Fox said was "without many effects, had missing and unedited scenes and temporary sound and music," continue to appear on several file-sharing Web sites, movie-goers still lined up to see how the feral "X-Men" bad boy played by Hugh Jackman was first outfitted with his razor-sharp paws.

