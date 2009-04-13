LeAnn Rimes -- who had a fling with her Lifetime movie costar Eddie Cibrian -- says she isn't surprised that people are interested in her love life.

"I've grown up in the press my whole life," she said on Monday's Today show, while promoting her new book, What I Cannot Change. "I think people are fascinated with my personal life. And I totally get it."

Asked if she sometimes wished she were in a less visible line of work, Rimes laughed.

"Yes," she replied.

See photos of stars who wed too young

Still, she said, "I love what I do. I'm passionate about what I do. I get to write books like this and write songs like this and affect people's lives. And I think through the song 'What I Cannot Change,' having touched so many people, that's what I believe I'm here to do. And it's such a blessing."

See the worst dressed country stars of all time

Rimes admitted that "it's been tough ... to make that transition from child star to an adult, but I've been one of the very few, very small percentage that has and Ive been very blessed that I have great fans that follow and support me."

See photos of LeAnn Rimes and other weight winners

After Us Weekly's cover story detailing her affair, Rimes posted the following message of her website: "This is a difficult time for me and my loved ones."

Her husband, Dean Sheremet, also Twittered: "I Love My Wife!!!"