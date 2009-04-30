Looks like LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet really are "all good."

Despite Us Weekly's report of Rimes' affair with her sexy Lifetime movie costar Eddie Cibrian, the couple kissed and drank beer together happily Wednesday at a Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica.

The pair also took a few tequila shots and drank beer.

Last week, Rimes told the Associated Press she and Sheremet -- whom she wed seven years ago when just 19 years old -- were doing "actually really great.

"There's people that you meet in your life that shape and change your life and Dean has been [that], for me," Rimes said. "He's been absolutely amazing and helped me grow into the woman that I am. And I love him dearly."

After Us Weekly's cover story detailing her affair, Rimes posted the following message of her website: "This is a difficult time for me and my loved ones."

Sheremet then Twittered: "I Love My Wife!!!"