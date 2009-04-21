LeAnn Rimes says she's "actually really great" despite the fallout from her affair with her Lifetime movie costar Eddie Cibrian.

After Us Weekly broke the news of their hookup, Rimes admitted she and husband Dean Sheremet were going through a "difficult time." Sheremet told Us last week their marriage is "all good" these days.

See photos of stars who wed young.

In an interview with the Associated Press to promote her new book, What I Cannot Change, the singer-actress reflects on her relationship with Sheremet, whom she wed when she was just 19.

"There's people that you meet in your life that shape and change your life and Dean has been [that], for me," Rimes says. "He's been absolutely amazing and helped me grow into the woman that I am. And I love him dearly."

Check out pictures of stars who can't get enough of each other.

"You really realize these small things that we obsess over are really small," she continues, while avoiding discussing Cibrian directly. "We could look in the negative way or choose to look at things in a positive light. But I'm trying to rewire my brain to look at positive things every day of my life."

Check out photos of stars who hooked up on set.

In the book, Rimes -- who became famous at 12 with "Blue" -- also opens up about battling the autoimmune disease psoriasis and her tenuous relationship with her parents, whom she once sued for stealing $7 million from her.

"You know, I think a lot of people, because I did grow up so fast, thought, 'Easy. She'll be able to handle it. No big deal,'" she says. "And I was able to handle it fine. But not until a few years ago did I realize how much it affected me."