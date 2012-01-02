LeAnn Rimes isn't pregnant with Eddie Cibrian's baby -- much to the dismay of her Twitter followers.

"I have never even tried [to conceive a child]. Please stop discussing my ovaries," the 29-year-old country singer asked two fans on Monday.

PHOTOS: LeAnn and Eddie's road to romance

Rimes -- who wed her "Northern Lights" costar Cibrian, 38, last April -- said being the subject of pregnancy rumors makes her uneasy because "it takes some couples a long time to conceive and some never can."

"I just think it's crazy that people make articles out of nonsense, so when it comes to me and all the speculation I have to laugh," Rimes said.

PHOTOS: LeAnn's shocking slim down

Though Rimes doesn't have any biological children, she treats Cibrian's sons, Mason and Jake, (with ex-wife Brandi Glanville) "as if they are my own."

"Eddie has always encouraged me to look at us as a family, and a part of our family are the two beautiful boys that we share with their mother and hopefully one day another wonderful man," she blogged in September.

VIDEO: LeAnn and Eddie get caught in an affair

"One thing that I know is, I will never replace their mother," Rimes wrote. "I would never try. I will however love them with all I have and do everything in my power to help raise them in a loving, safe and proper environment."