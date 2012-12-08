Singer LeAnn Rimes has spoken out to publicly dismiss rumors she is suffering from an eating disorder.

Rimes, who enrolled in a 30-day in-patient program at a treatment facility in August to address her stress problems, hit headlines again last week when her husband's ex-wife accused her of hiding a secret addiction to laxatives.

Brandi Glanville, who was previously married to Rimes' current partner Eddie Cibrian, claimed the star was suffering from a "severe eating disorder," but Rimes denies her accusations.

Rimes slams Glanville's claims as "outlandish allegations" and tells TMZ.com that the story is just not true.

She says, "It's a shame to have one party constantly spreading lies. I know this drama is exactly what she wants to create. But Eddie and I hope for everyone's sake, this changes."

The two women have been at odds ever since the country singer's affair with actor Cibrian broke up his marriage in 2009. Rimes and Cibrian wed in 2011.