LeAnn Rimes is done with the drama. After four emotionally draining years of public feuding and personal struggles, she's more than ready for a little lighthearted comedy -- which is exactly what she and husband Eddie Cibrian are hoping to create. Speaking to Us Weekly recently about her new album (Spitfire) and her plans for the future, the 30-year-old "Where I Stood" singer revealed that she and Cibrian, 39, are "in talks" to develop their own sitcom.

"We've been talking about a show," she told Us of the project. "It's not a reality show. If anything, it would be based around our normal lives, but it would be scripted. We want to take our lives and laugh as much at ourselves as we think other people do."

Rimes -- who married Cibrian in 2011, two years after the couple met and fell in love while still married to other people -- said that she hoped the series would also be an opportunity for her to set the record straight about her relationship with her husband.

"I think people think we take ourselves so seriously, and it would be fun to be able to play with it, make fun of it, and have fun," she explained. "Everyone seems to think they know who we are, but to be able to show that -- but not have it be a reality show where cameras follow us around 24/7 -- would be so fun."

"It would be taking our regular life and elaborating on it to make it really over the top and funny," she added. "After all these years of having stuff thrown at us, it would be great to laugh at it all."

Us Weekly first reported that Rimes and Cibrian were developing a sitcom back in April. At the time, sources said the two were "shopping around a scripted comedy based on their lives together," in which they would play "versions of themselves, kind of like on Curb Your Enthusiasm." One insider said there would also be a "crazy ex-wife" character based on Cibrian's former spouse Brandi Glanville.

"They've met with a few networks," a second source told Us of the couple. "Nothing is finalized yet, but they're seeing where the show could go."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: LeAnn Rimes: Eddie Cibrian and I Are "Talking" About a TV Show