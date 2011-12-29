Snow bunnies in love!

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian celebrated Christmas in Colorado, packing on the PDA during a Wednesday ski trip in Aspen.

Bundled up in black and pink winter gear, Rimes, 29, stole a smooch from her man, 38, before he hit the snowboarding trails. In addition to hitting the slopes, RadarOnline.com reports the couple enjoyed a cozy lunch at local eatery Sneaky's Tavern.

Their Aspen getaway is the latest way the married couple of eight months is enjoying holiday R&R.

On December 20, the pair rode horses on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and later cruised the coast on a chartered boat.

"Eddie loves to take care of her by doing simple things like pouring her drinks and opening doors," a source close to the couple tells the new issue of Us Weekly. "They are always hugging and holding hands. It's not just for show."

