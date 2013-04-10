LeAnn Rimes wants to make sure she has the last laugh. The controversial crooner, 30, and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, 39, are hoping to star together in their own TV show.

The spouses of two years "have been shopping around a scripted comedy based on their lives together," a source tells Us Weekly. "They would play versions of themselves, kind of like on Curb Your Enthusiasm."

The series will even draw inspiration from their ongoing, real-life drama with Cibrian's former spouse (and Rimes' rival), Brandi Glanville, 40. Explains the insider, "The show will have a crazy ex-wife!"

Not appearing on camera? Cibrian and Glanville's two sons, Mason, 9, and Jake, 6, who Cibrian famously forbade from taping episodes of their mom's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Mason and Jake are not involved," the source says. "If kids end up being on it, they would be played by actors -- not Eddie's children."

After several pitch meetings with TV executives, the fictional series is inching closer to reality. "They've met with a few networks," adds a second insider. "Nothing is finalized yet, but they're seeing where the show could go."

