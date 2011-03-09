Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian planning to star in their own version of "Newlyweds"?

A source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now) that the singer, 28 -- who once called reality stars "train wrecks" -- is in negotiations to do a series about her upcoming nuptials to Cibrian, 37.

"The deal is nearly done," says an insider.

The duo, who got engaged in December following a 2009 affair that ended her marriage to Dean Sheremet and his to Brandi Glanville, plan to tie the knot this spring at a private Montana estate. (Rimes has denied this is where the ceremony will occur.)

Though a rep for Rimes says the show "isn't happening," Glanville has high hopes for the proposed series.

"I hope they do a show," she tells Us exclusively. "He needs a job."

