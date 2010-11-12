Dean Sheremet is ready to make an honest woman out of Sarah Silver!

A source tells UsMagazine.com exclusively that Sheremet, 29, proposed to his live-in love Friday morning in their New York apartment.

"They were having a nice morning together and the moment felt right, so he proposed," a source tells Us.

The Nobu 57 chef, who graduated first in his class from Manhattan's French Culinary Institute in March, "gave her a beautiful antique ring" from the 1950s, set in white gold and weighing in at 3 carats.

"She is an amazing, talented woman," Sheremet gushed to Us in July of his photographer girlfriend. "We have a lot in common and we are both very happy."

Since accepting his proposal, Silver "is elated," says a source. "They're planning on a summer wedding in NYC."

Happily, there are apparently no hard feelings between Sheremet and his ex-wife, the country singer LeAnn Rimes, who tweeted her congratulations shortly after Us reported the engagement.

"Congrats to @deansheremet and @sarah_silver on your engagement! A little birdie told me the happy news last night," Rimes, 28, tweeted Saturday. "Wishes for a life full of happiness."

Though several of Rimes' Twitter followers questioned the validity of her sentiments, she insists she's glad Sheremet has found love again.

"I'm really happy for their happiness. It's amazing to have that," she responded to one fan. "I mean it! I'm really happy for them," she told another.

Sheremet, a former backup dancer, divorced Rimes in June, more than a year after Us Weekly broke the news of her affair with actor Eddie Cibrian (who was married to model Brandi Glanville at the time).

