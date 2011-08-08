Temporary tribute!

Check out the tattoos here

LeAnn Rimes got a temporary tattoo on Sunday to honor her hubby Eddie Cibrian. The 28-year-old country star had her wedding vows written onto her ribcage at Lollapalooza's Miami Express Yourself Oasis and Express Rocks suite.

PHOTOS: LeAnn Rimes' scary slimdown

It read "You gave me the courage to be truthful. I promise to give you the comfort to be trustful."

Both Rimes and Cibrian, 38, were married to other people when they fell in love on the set of "Northern Lights" in 2008. In March 2009, Us Weekly broke the news of Cibrian and Rimes' ongoing extramarital affair. As Rimes' marriage to Dean Sheremet crumbled, so did the "Playboy Club" star's marriage to Brandi Glanville. Rimes and Cibrian finally went public with their romance in August 2009.

PHOTOS: LeAnn and Eddie's controversial road to romance

"I know I didn't do it the right way," Rimes admitted of the affair in the Great American Country special "Backstory: LeAnn Rimes." "I didn't have the tools to know how to do it the right way, how to let go the right way."

PHOTOS: Stars caught cheating

Rimes and Cibrian said "I do" in April, but it remains to be seen whether she'll follow up her temporary tattoo with a permanent one.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Find out what your favorite celebs had as their first dance song

Check out Hollywood's hottest 25 abs

Learn all about the greatest Twitter feuds