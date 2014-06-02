Bold move, LeAnn! LeAnn Rimes has made no mistake of showing how much her husband Eddie Cibrian's children mean to her, regularly tweeting about Mason, 11, and Jake, 7, whom Cibrian shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville.

On June 1, Rimes, 31, responded to a tweet from a follower reading, "Heading to the rink for daughter's skating competition. Busy day today."

PHOTOS: LeAnn's slimdown

"Goooood luck to her!" the singer wrote, "I have a flight and a bday party for 6 11year old boys." The birthday party Rimes referenced was in celebration of Cibrian's son Mason.

Another follower replied to Rimes' words, saying, "I'm not meaning this in a mean way. Do you think a bit of the hate would dwindle, if you were to not mention the kids as much?"

PHOTOS: LeAnn's bikini shots

The performer shot back, "No! They are my life Eddie and my life revolve around them I will not edit myself because of anyone else's childishness."

Rimes was seemingly taking a jab at arch nemesis Glanville, 41, who has expressed her frustration at Rimes' relationship with her sons in the past.

PHOTOS: LeAnn and Eddie's mansion

"It's the worst pain you could ever imagine," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Bethenny Frankel on her talk show in September 2013. "You think your heart is broken after you get a divorce? Wait until there is a girl tweeting pictures of, 'Oh, look at my family.' You have no idea… You can have the man, but those are my babies."

PHOTOS: LeAnn and Eddie's love story

The feuding stars may have had a run-in at Mason's birthday party this weekend, as Glanville also tweeted about the event. She has yet to respond to Rimes' latest statement.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Kim Kardashian's bizarre bikini videos

Like us on Facebook?

Stars show off sexy beachside selfies