Given their shared history, it's not too surprising LeAnn Rimes is wary of Eddie Cibrian's wandering eye. This time, however, the spouses are hoping to avoid another scandal -- and further heartbreak.

Rimes, 30, shared her marital fears in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" host Nancy O'Dell, who asked the country singer if she's ever worried Cibrian, 39, will cheat on her. "Everyone else would think I am a liar if I didn't say yes, and I have at times," Rimes admitted. "It's definitely creeped into my mind, as it would anyone's." The actor shares the same concerns about his wife, Rimes added.

"I think we've been very honest and open with that to each other, and our conversations about it have only made me understand how much he actually cares, as much as I do, about being faithful to each other," the star continued. "Where I'm at in my relationship with Eddie, that is not a worry that's in the front of my mind."

(The "Northern Lights" co-stars began dating in 2009 while still married to other people. Rimes' divorce from chef Dean Sheremet was finalized in June 2010; Cibrian shares custody of sons Mason, 9, and Jake, 5, with ex-wife Brandi Glanville, 40.)

To cope with her affair, Rimes put a pen to paper and co-wrote nine of her new album's 13 tracks. "I don't think I even knew I was going to address these things on the record," she said of "Spitfire," available this spring. "I really, actually do feel like I'm spitting fire on this record."

Cibrian's infidelities are well-documented. His first wife, Glanville, recently sat down with another one of his mistresses, waitress Scheana Marie, during joint episodes of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules." "I'm glad we talked," the model later told Us Weekly. "And when I see her now, I say hello and it's really not a big deal."

