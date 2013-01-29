LeAnn Rimes is just fine, thank you very much. Amid reports that the singer broke down in tears while at lunch with friends on Monday, Jan. 28, Rimes is indeed crying -- foul, that is. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, the social media-loving starlet took to Twitter to slam rumors that she was distraught over comments made by husband Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife Brandi Glanville.

"Boys and girls, I was not crying yesterday at lunch w/ Darrell Brown, Eddie Cibrian, my BFF Liz, and my little dog Toto," she wrote on the micro-blogging site. "We ate and hugged goodbye."

"I must have been so sad to see all of them go 3 blocks to the establishment where we were all ending up," she added sarcastically, along with a hashtag about "bulls--t" headlines. "Thanks for all the sweet concern though."

Rimes, 30, has been locked in a vicious war of words with Glanville, 40, pretty much ever since she had an affair with the Bravo star's then-husband in 2009. But in recent months, the feud has intensified. At a Jan. 28 signing for her new book, Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders, Glanville fired off a few choice insults about her ex's new wife.

"[She] can go f--k herself," the author and mother-of-two (to sons Mason, 9, and Jake, 5) proclaimed. Then, jokingly, she added: "Well, she has to, because who would want to?"

Defending her harsh words, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills bombshell said: "I loved so hard -- I loved my children and my family was perfect. I did everything I could do for [Eddie] and the boys and to make him not want to stray. So, when it happened, especially with someone as unattractive as her..."

Rimes, for her part, is equally incensed. "I usually don't engage [in the feud], but there comes a time when you're just like, 'Screw you,'" she told Jimmy Kimmel of her nemesis on Jan. 22. "That's it, and that's all you wanna say, and you're like, 'I'm done with this now,' for like another three months."

