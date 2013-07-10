LeAnn Rimes won't be singing any lullabies anytime soon! Eddie Cibrian's 30-year-old wife took to Twitter on Wednesday to shoot down reports that she's pregnant.

"LMAO Star Magazine!" the singer tweeted of the tabloid's latest claim. "I don't know if you [doctor] the pics or pic the worst one you can find, but I'm far from pregnant ..."

In fact, although the once pin-thin Rimes has been showing off a healthier, curvier figure lately, she says she's recently lost weight. She added in her tweet that she "just dropped a jean size."

Rimes is already a stepmom to Mason, 10, and Jake, 6, her husband's two sons with ex-wife Brandi Glanville. In May, the "Spitfire" singer told Us Weekly that she's not in a rush to start a family of her own yet.

"We talk about having kids all the time and I would love to, but it's gonna be a second," she said. "I'm still young and fertile -- it's all good!"

"I was just with the kids for the last two days taking care of them on my own, and trust me ... I have a newfound respect for working moms who do it all by themselves," Rimes added about caring for the boys. "It was my birth control for a little bit -- so overwhelming!"

