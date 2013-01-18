TMI, LeAnn Rimes! The country singer got extremely personal with Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell in a recent interview about her much talked-about marriage to Eddie Cibrian.

Rimes, 30, and Cibrian, 39, celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary this April. have been married for nearly two years now. The Northern Lights costars began dating in 2009 while they were both still married to other people. Cibrian now shares custody of sons Mason, 9, and Jake, 5, with ex-wife Brandi Glanville, 40.

Do Rimes and Cibrian want to have children of their own? "Yea . . . I think so," Rimes hesitantly told O'Dell. "That's kind of the talk we've had for awhile now. Who knows?"

Still, Rimes clarified, they aren't actively trying to get pregnant. "Not right now," Rimes said. "No, we're not!" Regardless, Rimes bragged to O'Dell that they have a very steamy sex life.

"Have you seen him?" she joked. "[Sex is] whatever time. Any time of the day. Whenever he wants it."

