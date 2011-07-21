LeAnn Rimes is headed to the Windy City!

The 28-year-old singer-actress tweeted Wednesday about her upcoming move to Chicago.

"Three sets of toiletries, three sets of clothes," she said. "Starting Thursday, our time is split between L.A., Chicago and the world! I'm ready! All great things!"

Rimes' hubby Eddie Cibrian is headed to Chicago to film his upcoming TV series, "The Playboy Club." Cibrian, 38, plays Nick Dalton, a lawyer and Playboy Club Keyholder.

Rimes joked about packing her things for her cross-country move. "No shoe left behind," she exclaimed.

"Very excited for our new adventure," she said Thursday. "Lots of flying back and forth, but well worth it! [I'm] beyond proud of my husband!"