Back on?

In March, Us Weekly exclusively revealed LeAnn Rimes was having an affair with her sexy Lifetime movie costar, Eddie Cibrian.

See photos of stars caught in an affair.

But a few weeks later, he dumped her to focus on his marriage to Brandi Glanville, with whom he has two children. Rimes admitted she was going through a "tough time" with her husband of seven years, Dean Sheremet, but he told Us earlier they're "all good."

Check out pics of Hollywood's most expensive divorces.

Rimes and Cibrian haven't been spotted together since...until this weekend!

TMZ.com has exclusive photos of the duo -- who used to meet up for trysts at the Malibu Beach Inn -- hanging out at the bar of the Staples Center in L.A. during Sunday's Lakers semi-finals game against the Houston Rockets.

See pics of stars who wed too young.

Rimes is wearing her wedding ring in the photo.

Just two months ago, Cibrian and Rimes were spotted kissing, cuddling and she even sucked on his finger during a steamy date at Mosun and Club M in Laguna Beach, California. See the video.