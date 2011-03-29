LeAnn Rimes will do just about anything to make her second marriage work.

As she and fiance Eddie Cibrian, 37, plan their spring nuptials, the 28-year-old singer shared an unconventional idea for keeping her cool when times get tough.

"A good friend just told me that the key to a successful marriage was to argue naked!" Rimes tweeted Monday. "I'm gonna do that from now on, when that rarely happens."

Not that Rimes has any reason to fight with Cibrian, as he's been an active participant in the wedding planning process.

"I feel like I have a lot going on, but it's kind of chill. We're taking it as it comes," Rimes told UsMagazine.com in February. "It's an exciting year and a lot to handle, but I've got a good man by my side, so he's helping."

