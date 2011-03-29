LeAnn Rimes Plans to Argue Naked With Fiance Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes will do just about anything to make her second marriage work.
As she and fiance Eddie Cibrian, 37, plan their spring nuptials, the 28-year-old singer shared an unconventional idea for keeping her cool when times get tough.
"A good friend just told me that the key to a successful marriage was to argue naked!" Rimes tweeted Monday. "I'm gonna do that from now on, when that rarely happens."
Not that Rimes has any reason to fight with Cibrian, as he's been an active participant in the wedding planning process.
"I feel like I have a lot going on, but it's kind of chill. We're taking it as it comes," Rimes told UsMagazine.com in February. "It's an exciting year and a lot to handle, but I've got a good man by my side, so he's helping."
RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
LeAnn & more celebs rect to Liz Taylor's death
Learn all about LeAnn's music career on MSN
The hottest couples at the Grammys
RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:
PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest engagements
VIDEO: LeAnn and Eddie get caught in an affair
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 20, 2018 These are the 20 most powerful LGBTQ movies
- Nov. 22, 2018 See how the stars celebrated Thanksgiving 2018