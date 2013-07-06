LeAnn Rimes is no stranger to bullies. In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" at an anti-bullying event in Los Angeles, the singer recalls a scary time in 6th grade when a girl brought a knife to school and tried to harm her.

"I was bullied when I was a kid -- when I was in junior high," the 30-year-old said. "A lot of girls can get real mean during the sixth grade year."

Rimes shared that she was an easy target since classmates were jealous of her budding career at the time. "I used to perform around Dallas and Texas where I lived a lot," she shared. "My principal would put something on the bulletin board if I was in the newspaper or something, and there was this clique of girls that did not like it."

She continued, "So, I had my locker egged, I had a girl bring a knife to school the last day of sixth grade and tried to kill me! Awesome. So, I'd say I was bullied a little."

The "Where I Stood" crooner, who attended the Joico Friend Movement Benefit Concert, an anti-bullying event in LA on Monday, July 1, with husband Eddie Cibrian said that she's still a victim of bullying -- years after surviving the middle school threats.

"I've been such a target I guess for misjudgment lately, and [get] a lot of anger from some people, especially through social media," she shared. "Obviously we're [celebrities] underneath a microscope and in the spotlight all the time, but it's no reason to be able to pick apart someone the way that a lot of people do."

She added, "We're human ... this is my job, and then I have my life. But I'm a human being in both of them -- and I think people forget that a lot of times."

