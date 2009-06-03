According to People.com, country singer LeAnn Rimes has responded to claims by Brandi Glanville, wife of Rimes' "Northern Lights" co-star Eddie Cibrian, that the star is "stalking" her husband.

"These comments are incredibly defamatory," a spokesperson for Rimes told People. "While there are always two sides to every story, LeAnn continues to remain above the fray and chooses not to play this out in the press."

Last month, reports of an affair between Rimes, 26, and Cibrian, 35, hit tabloids. The duo, who had recently worked together on a Lifetime movie, were spotted chatting at an L.A. Lakers game. Cibrian is married to model Glanville, 36, and Rimes is married to writer/producer Dean Sheremet, 28. A pal of Rimes' says the courtside meeting was not planned.

The friend also says that Rimes and Sheremet are working on their marriage, adding that the idea that LeAnn is hungry for fame is "extremely disparaging. To think that someone as successful and accomplished as LeAnn would want this kind of publicity is laughable."

