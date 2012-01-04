Looks like LeAnn Rimes is starting off 2012 in a sexy -- but healthy -- way.

The country singer, 29, frolicked on the beach in Maui, Hawaii on Wednesday -- wearing yet another skimpy bikini.

But this time, Eddie Cibrian's wife, in an orange two-piece, showed off a toned, slightly curvier bod as she played in the sand and tossed around a ball with a pal.

After marrying Cibrian in April 2011, Rimes appeared alarmingly thin in the subsequent months -- revealing a stick-thin figure while out and about.

"It's balmy and gorgeous!" Rimes tweeted of her Hawaiian sojourn. "Two days of relaxing before I perform a private show for Hyundai and the PGA Tournament."

