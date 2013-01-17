Guess LeAnn Rimes isn't ready to let bygones be bygones with Brandi Glanville. The country singer, 30, shared her thoughts with Entertainment Tonight about her most recent war of words with Glanville, ex-wife to Rimes' husband Eddie Cibrian.

Back in December, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, fumed over Twitter after Rimes called stepsons Mason, 9, and Jake, 5, "my boys." Retorted the former model: "Someone is trying to get under my skin by calling my children 'her boys. So transparent! They are my boys, Eddie's boys and your stepsons. . .for now."

"It's pretty ridiculous," Rimes told ET, calling the spat a "very one-sided war . . .The transparency is what's being used to actually continue her career with that tweet. That's the transparency for me. Sorry, if you want to be real honest, I'll be honest."

After that Twitter war, Glanville later revealed graver concerns about Rimes in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. "I, unfortunately, don't find her to be stable and I don't want her around my kids when Eddie's not there," Glanville said, adding that Mason "got extremely ill" after eating Rimes' laxatives, which he mistook for candy. (Rimes and Cibrian both denied this claim at the time.)

Regardless, Rimes told ET of her stepsons: "My heart overflows with love for those two boys, and also because they're my husband's children, I look at them and they are two little spitting images of my husband. They're with us half the time -- I am never going to let a child walk into my house and not feel the love that they feel at their mom's house . . . I'm going to be a part of that love, that intense love."

The Spitfire singer adds optimistically: "I hope we can work it out. Life would be a lot calmer for everyone."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: LeAnn Rimes Slams Brandi Glanville for "Ridiculous" Feud Over Stepsons