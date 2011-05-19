LeAnn Rimes stepped out in New York Tuesday night rocking a champagne-colored bandage dress that revealed a shocking set of skin and bones.

The Reel Love actress was at husband Eddie Cibrian's side for the NBC Upfront party where he was celebrating the network's new show, The Playboy Club, in which he plays character Nick Dalton.

At the party, a source tells Us Weekly that Rimes, 28, and Cibrian, 37, were "making out in the middle of [everything]." The source adds Rimes was "making a compete scene and holding up her camera as they are making out so she [could] take pictures of them making out -- it was unreal."

Rimes debuted a healthy bikini bod on the cover of Shape last year, saying that working out helped her deal with her dramatic personal life and her extramarital affair in 2009. "It really did make me feel better and kind of saved me...It gave me a bit of sanity."

But since then, both the public and the star's inner circle have become concerned over her increasingly gaunt frame.

"LeAnn's pals are telling her not to lose any more weight," an insider told Us last month. "Eddie's...filming with all these beautiful women," the source says. "It's the stress of not being able to trust him."

In response to the buzz surrounding her bod, Rimes defends her shrinking figure via Twitter: "Dear lord! I do not workout too much nor do I starve myself. I'm so over this and moving on."

