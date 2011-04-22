Eddie Cibrian made an honest woman out of LeAnn Rimes!

After a long road, one of Hollywood's most talked-about, controversial couples married Friday evening in a intimate ceremony at a private estate in Malibu, Calif., Us Weekly has confirmed.

It's the second marriage for both the "CSI: Miami" actor, 37, and the Grammy-winning country singer, 28. Sparks famously flew between the pair on the 2008 set of their Lifetime movie, "Northern Lights." At the time, the costars were married to other people: Cibrian to makeup artist Brandi Glanville, mother to his sons Mason, 7, and Jake, 4; Rimes to backup dancer turned chef Dean Sheremet.

In March 2009, Us Weekly broke news of Cibrian and Rimes' ongoing extramarital affair. As both of their marriages crumbled, the two finally went public with their romance in August 2009.

"I know I didn't do it the right way," Rimes admitted of the affair in the "Great American Country Special Backstory: LeAnn Rimes," airing Sunday. "I didn't have the tools to know how to do it the right way, how to let go the right way. I'd never been taught that ... I have the strength [now] but I didn't at the time ... So, it got really messy, but I have learned a lot from that. And I'm not glad it happened, but I know why it did."

Rimes and Sheremet's divorce was finalized in June 2010 after eight years of marriage. Cibrian and Glanville -- who sparred with Rimes and her ex via Twitter and the press before recently calling a truce -- officially parted ways in September after nine years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Sheremet, 29, happily got engaged to his live-in love Sarah Silver in November.

In late December 2010, Cibrian and Rimes announced their own engagement. Cibrian popped the question with a huge 5-carat oval diamond engagement ring.

Rimes gushed to Us in February: "It's an exciting year and a lot to handle, but I've got a good man by my side, so he's helping ... I'm looking to settle into our life. It really will be great. Eddie really is the most supportive, sweetest man."

MORE ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

LeAnn Has Détente With Eddie's Ex at Chuck E. Cheese's

Celeb Love Affairs

Is LeAnn Copying Eddie's Ex?

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Leann and Eddie's controversial romance

PHOTOS: Stars who fell in love on set

PHOTOS: Celebs caught cheating