LeAnn Rimes revealed on Friday that she set off a fire alarm during a flight to Los Angeles. “Leave it up to me to set off the fire alarm in the airplane bathroom w/ dry shampoo,” she later tweeted, adding, “#purecomedy #firsttimeforeverything.” See the video below of her explaining the incident.

Rimes explained that the accident involved her using an aerosol can to spray her hair in the plane’s bathroom, and that it triggered the fire alarm. Despite the embarrassing ordeal, the country music star appeared to take the in-flight incident in stride when she arrived at LAX, noting she fortunately did not get in trouble with law enforcement. Rimes said she popped her head out of the bathroom when the alarm went off to assure passengers “it was nothing.” Rimes later described the accident as “pretty funny, actually.”

Paparazzi caught up with Rimes at LAX, and asked whether passengers thought their lives were in danger after the alarm went off. “I don’t think I would go that far,” replied Rimes. Gossip Cop has reached out to a spokesperson for LAX for additional information.