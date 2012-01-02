Entertainment Tonight.

LeBron James made New Year's Eve one night his longtime girlfriend, Savanna Brinson, will never forget. He proposed to his soul mate during a private party in South Beach.

The Miami Heat forward, who turned 27 on December 30, presented Savanna with a large, shimmering, pear-shaped diamond in front of a crowd that included teammate and friend Dwyane Wade.

Shortly after, the couple enjoyed a serenade by Lauryn Hill. Lauryn's hour-long show was then followed by rapper NaS performing his classic single If I Ruled the World.

Lebron and Savanna are high school sweethearts and have two children together -- LeBron Jr. and Bryce.

