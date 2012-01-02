LeBron James Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend
Entertainment Tonight.
LeBron James made New Year's Eve one night his longtime girlfriend, Savanna Brinson, will never forget. He proposed to his soul mate during a private party in South Beach.
The Miami Heat forward, who turned 27 on December 30, presented Savanna with a large, shimmering, pear-shaped diamond in front of a crowd that included teammate and friend Dwyane Wade.
Shortly after, the couple enjoyed a serenade by Lauryn Hill. Lauryn's hour-long show was then followed by rapper NaS performing his classic single If I Ruled the World.
Lebron and Savanna are high school sweethearts and have two children together -- LeBron Jr. and Bryce.
