WASHINGTON (AP) — Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant says he's game to write new songs if anybody else wants to.

Plant visited the State Department in Washington on Saturday with the other surviving members of the legendary rock band, John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page. They are among seven artists receiving the Kennedy Center Honors with accolades from President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Plant told The Associated Press he was surprised and overwhelmed in receiving the American honor.

The band is often asked if they'll reunite. Plant says he loves traveling the world and wants to write music along the way. He says "if anybody wants to write some new songs, I'm game."

The trio is scheduled to appear Monday on CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman."