-- American Idol winner Lee DeWyze sipping on Bud Light Platinum beer alongside his fiancee Jonna Walsh at the New Year's Eve bash at Hard Rock Hotel in Chicago.

-- Bethenny Frankel shopping for daughter Brynn at The Children's Place in NYC.

-- Jeremy Piven partying solo at Nima Yamini's Confraria New Year's Eve party in Florianopolis, Brazil.

-- Mena Suvari ringing in the new year with designer Christian Siriano at the SOHO Grand in NYC.

-- Rihanna rocking out in the booth with DJ IRIE at LIV in Miami.

-- Wyclef Jean celebrating the New Year with a performance at Nikki Beach Saint Barth.

-- Jake Miller, Jason Derulo & Ne-Yo performing on New Year's Eve at the Orange Drive Miami Beach Music Festival.

-- Rob Buckley shopping at the Superdry store at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills.

-- Owen Wilson celebrating a friends birthday at Rock & Reilly's in West Hollywood.

-- Cuba Gooding Jr. drinking white sangria at Pink Taco Century City in Century City, CA.

-- Rapper Drake requesting the DJ at NYC's 1OAK to play "Young Money" hits with fellow rapper Wale who was performing live.

-- Jamie-Lynn Sigler ringing in the new year at an SL nightclub event at the Shelborne Hotel in Miami where DJs David Berrie and DL entertained the crowd as well as Lauryn Hill.

-- Rosie Huntington-Whitely sipping Belvedere vodka at Mokai’s Ransom Monday party while cuddling with boyfriend Jason Statham in Miami.

-- Ryan Phillippe and Drake hanging with a group of 15 at Greenhouse in NYC until 4am.

-- Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger listening to the sounds of DJ Jus Ske at Roman Abromovich’s New Year’s Eve party at his house in St. Bart’s.

-- Vanessa Hudgens and beau Austin Butler getting massages at Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles, FL.

-- Paris Hilton watching Afrojack spin at Pacha in New York.

-- Jersey Shore’s Snooki and boyfriend Jionni LaValle celebrating New Year's Eve at GBDC ghostbar dayclub inside the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas.

-- Kristin Cavallari shopping at Sofia boutique in Chicago — and signing the celebrity dressing room wall.

-- LeAnn Rimes and Katy Perry wearing Jennifer Fisher Cigar Bands with Black Diamond Gothic Letter Rings in L.A.

-- New Year's Eve star Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea with a group of friends dining until late, and enjoying a bottle of rose wine, at Bagatelle in St. Barth’s

-- Taylor Armstrong, in town to host a New Year’s Eve party for Ciroc, enjoying dinner at HUB 51 in Chicago.

-- Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Julianne Hough joining friends for dinner at Catch the day before Ryan’s New Year's Eve hosting gig in New York.

-- Taye Diggs celebrating his birthday with a shot of chilled Don Julio at N9NE Steakhouse inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

-- Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy ringing in the New Year with 12 of their friends at PH-D at Dream Downtown in NYC.

-- Jennifer Love Hewitt picking up a trench coat with faux leather trim and sleeves and a navy cape with ruffled neck and hem at the new DIGS downtown flagship store in SoHo, NYC.

