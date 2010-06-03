NEW YORK (AP) -- Lee DeWyze is going from one championship to another.

The "American Idol" winner has been tapped to sing the national anthem at Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, where the Lakers have a 1-0 lead on the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven series.

DeWyze follows in the path of other "Idol" winners who have performed at the NBA Finals.

DeWyze won the "Idol" crown last week.