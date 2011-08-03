Rocker Tommy Lee has turned down an offer to appear in hit U.S. reality show Dancing With The Stars.

The wildman drummer was asked to star in the next season of the show, which pairs celebrities with a professional dancer.

However, he quickly rejected the offer, writing in a post on his Twitter.com page, "I've never hit the PASS button so quick."

Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson was a contestant on the series last year (10), while his Motley Crue bandmate Vince Neil appeared on Skating With The Stars in December (10).