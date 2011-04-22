Leeza Gibbons Gets Married!
Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't the only bride and groom this month: Leeza Gibbons tied the knot with longtime love, Hon. Steven Fenton, on the rooftop of the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills this week, a rep confirms to Us Weekly.
Surrounded by candles and white roses, the veteran entertainment journalist, 54, and the legal pro, 41, exchanged vows they wrote themselves; Gibbons' daughter Lexi, 21, and son Troy, 19, officiated the ceremony. (They became ordained specifically to help their mom tie the knot!) The only other attendee at the super-intimate gathering was her youngest son Nathan, 13, the ring-bearer. (The couple's rings, five stacked bands, help symbolize the entire family.)
Gibbons wore a Sue Wong gown, as did daughter Lexi.
"We are living the fairy tale,," Gibbons said. "We have so much respect for each other and grow stronger together; always so grateful to have been given another chance at love."
Adds happy hubby Fenton: "Leeza is the most kind person I have ever known. It's that compassion that I see every day in her children. My life is now complete."
Lexi serenaded her mom and new stepdad with Rascal Flats "Bless the Broken Road."
"On my first date with Steven, he was 38 and I was 51," Gibbons said of her man. "Now, three years later, I am finally able to embrace my inner cougar!"
Gibbons hosts the PBS Show My Generation, does advocacy work for Alzheimer's Disease and has Sheer Cover, a hugely successful makeup line she sells through HSN.
