The legal battle is over for Project Runway.

"NBC Universal, The Weinstein Co. and Lifetime have resolved their disputes," NBC Universal announced in a statement Wednesday. "The Weinstein Co. will pay NBCU for the right to move Project Runway to Lifetime. All of the parties are pleased with the outcome."

The show, which has already wrapped filming of its sixth season and will air this summer, had been in limbo after The Weinstein Co. -- producers of the Bravo hit -- signed a five-year deal with rival Lifetime last year.

Bravo owner, NBC Universal, filed a lawsuit Monday claiming that the Weinstein Co. breached the contract by not giving it the chance to match Lifetime's offer.

In a statement Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein said, "I want to personally congratulate [NBC president] Jeff Zucker and NBCU on their success in the litigation and thank Jeff for resolving this in a professional manner. We look forward to working together on our ongoing projects."

Added Lifetime President and CEO Andrea Wong, "I couldn't be more excited that Lifetime will bring its viewers an amazing, all-new season of Project Runway this summer. All of us at Lifetime are thrilled to move forward with Heidi, Tim, Nina, Michael, The Weinstein Company and the entire Project Runway team."