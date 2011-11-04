MUMBAI, India (AP) -- Legendary Indian singer Bhupen Hazarika, who composed music for hundreds of films, has died. He was 86 and had been in poor health for months.

Hazarika composed music, wrote lyrics and sang for hundreds of films in the Hindi and Bengali languages. He popularized folk tunes from the remote northeastern state of Assam where he was born. He also wrote several books, essays and poems and directed several films.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in June. Hospital spokesman Jayanta Saha said Hazarika died there of multiple organ failure.

Hazarika began his career at age 12 when he sang for a film in the Assamese language.