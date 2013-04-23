NEW DELHI (AP) — Legendary Indian singer Shamshad Begum has died. She was 94.

Her daughter Usha Ratra told the Press Trust of India news agency Wednesday that the singer had been unwell for some time. She died late Tuesday in Mumbai. No independent confirmation was immediately possible.

Begum began her singing career on radio in 1947, and her clear and pure voice touched the hearts of many listeners. She became one of the Indian movie industry's first playback singers, with several well-known actresses of her time lip-syncing to her songs.

She was reclusive and never posed for photographs and many of her fans saw only what she looked like in the 1970s.

Begum's songs from the 1950s to the early 1970s are popular and continue to be remixed by music directors today.