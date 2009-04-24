Blair Waldorf sings! Yes "Gossip Girl" fans, your beloved CW starlet has gone and gotten herself a record deal with Universal Republic. Like Paris Hilton and similarly-ginger tressed Lindsay Lohan before her, Billboard.com reports that the studio says Meester has an "electro-pop edge." (FYI old fogeys: that's the buzz term for "disco" these days.)

Meanwhile, our little Leighton says that she is happy that she will be given license to explore her "creative boundaries." And unlike Paris and Lindsay before her, by "creative boundaries" she does not mean sextapes or jail stints. That's why all the haters should just shush and give the wannabe songbird a chance: check out this recording of Leighton singing "Bette Davis Eyes." We don't know about those background synth effects, but her voice is actually pretty decent.

And just in case you need more validation of Meester's talent, pop punk band Cobra Starship is also collaborating with the actress. No, she's not going to be writhing around on the hood of a car (although we think she could totally pass for a young Tawny Kitean); she's working on a remix of a tune called "I Make Good Girls Go Bad" with Cobra frontman Gabe Saporta and "American Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi. Says Saporta:

"CAN YOU BELIEVE I GET TO DO A SONG WITH BLAIR WALDORF?! It's no secret that I am a HUGE 'Gossip Girl' fan. (On tour, our fans bring me copies of the episodes I am missing so I can stay caught up)," Saporta wrote in an email to MTV News. "A couple months ago, I heard a rumor that Leighton was working on a record, and I went to sleep that night dreaming of what it would be like to do a song with her. Next morning (afternoon, actually) I wake up to find out my dreams are coming true!"

So, is it safe to assume Cobra Starship will be playing at the next "Gossip Girl" prom?