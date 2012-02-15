Her Gossip Girl character sticks to ladylike dresses and luxe designer purses, but Leighton Meester's real-life style is way more experimental.

Last week she hit the red carpet at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in a black Louis Vuitton dress with fur detail on the skirt and matching accessories.

On Tuesday she posed at the Vera Wang Fall 2012 presentation in a bright green print dress and yellow strappy platform sandals.

"I can't imagine a better way to spend Valentine's Day than goin to the @VeraWangGang show! Wearin #lovestruck of course:)," she tweeted, referencing the label's perfume (she’s the face of the fragrance).

And that night, she attended a screening of The Woman Dress in a plunging Prada design with a pleated lemon-colored skirt. She accessorized with a red bag, nude heels and a scarlet lip color.

