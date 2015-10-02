Lena Dunham's fans assumed she would have walked down the aisle by now, considering the "Girls" star was very vocal about her conditions before marrying her boyfriend, musician Jack Antonoff. Before the historic Supreme Court decision that legalized same sex marriage in June 2015, Lena had often insisted that she and Jack would tie the knot once all couples had the right to wed.

Back in March, the actress made her thoughts on marriage clear during an appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show"-- "Until that's something that everyone can join into with no sense of being left out on any level, politically, emotionally, it's just not something that we're gonna do," she said.

Once gay marriage was legalized, Lena seemed to be on the path to the altar, tweeting to her beau on June 26, 2015, the day of the decision, "@jackantonoff, Got in it yo…" in reference to proposing. And while both stars later tweeted their happiness about the decision, neither made any reference to their own nuptials.

Lena returned to "The Ellen Degeneres Show" for an interview airing Oct. 2, 2015, and seems to have changed her tune. Once eager to tie the knot once everyone had the right, Lena now admits that she and Antonoff have faced a lot of questions in the wake of the ruling, and have yet to get engaged.

"We were thrilled, we were celebrating. And then suddenly the texts just started coming from our friends, from our mothers, from our exercise instructors. Being like finally it's your time. And we kind of looked at each other we were like, 'Oh God, what have we done?'" she says. "But then we were like, 'We're not gonna suddenly just get engaged because it became legal.' We better wait for a moment where we feel excited about this. And I'm excited to marry him at some point. But it felt like a lot of pressure to just go for it that day."

The comedienne noted that getting married now intimidates her, for another reason related to same sex couples, claiming, "I don't want to espouse any stereotypes, but gay people are kind of killing it at weddings right now. They're kind of winning at weddings. So I don't want to go in and kind of pale in comparison."