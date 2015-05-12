Lena Dunham is looking a little lighter on her toes these days.

The "Girls" actress, who credits fitness with helping with her OCD, depression and anxiety, posted a new photo to her Instagram account on May 11 where she looks about as slim as we've seen her.

"Late to @tracyandersonmethod & forgot my workout clothes so had to snag a size large bra and size small pants (wrong in myriad ways,) she wrote. "But do we soldier on? Yes, yes we do because we want to be a strong & happy lady #largebrasmallpantscantlose."

Although she's keeping her sense of humor about her unintended fashion choices (those yoga pants are particularly bad,) there is nothing funny about her weight -- Girl is looking good!